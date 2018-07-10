Former Akron Police Chief James Nice files federal lawsuit against Akron, mayor, and police chief

AKRON – Former Akron Police Chief James Nice filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the City of Akron, Mayor Daniel Horrigan, current Police Chief Kenneth Ball and other unnamed city officials.

The lawsuit claims the defendants engaged in malicious and highly-public false attacks on Nice’s character and reputation and abused the legal process to force Nice to resign.

The lawsuit alleges defamation, invasion of privacy, first and fourth amendment retaliation, abuse of process and use of false recordings, stemming from an investigation of Nice that began in August.

After the investigation began, Nice resigned from his role as Akron Police Chief, which he held since 2011.

The lawsuit states Mayor Horrigan pressured Nice into promoting staff members to high level roles because they were loyal to Horrigan, even though Nice felt they were not qualified. Nice approached members of City Council with his concerns, prompting Horrigan to retaliate and find a way to remove Nice as Chief, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges city officials publicly and falsely claimed a recording existed of Nice using racial slurs against Safety Director Charles Brown during a conversation with his nephew, Joseph Nice, who was under criminal investigation.

“On August 25, 2017, Ball placed a phone call to Plaintiff and informed Plaintiff that Joseph Nice alleged that Plaintiff had made racially derogatory comments towards Brown. Ball also indicated that there is a tape-recorded conversation that Ball heard in which Plaintiff made these racially derogatory comments towards Brown. No such recording exists because Plaintiff never made those statements,” the lawsuit states.

“Plaintiff never admitted to making the comments and was incredulous at the possibility that such a recording existed since he never made these comments. Nevertheless, desiring to avoid causing embarrassment to the Akron Police Department and to his family, Plaintiff was unjustly forced to resign on August 26, 2017.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that Horrigan and Ball made false claims of racially derogatory statements in press conferences.

The suit also alleges that the defendants used their influence to entice prosecutors to offer Joseph Nice some type of immunity in order to coerce false testimony from Joseph Nice to be used against Plaintiff, and that the defendants used the statements to imitate a bogus criminal investigation against James Nice.

Nice pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misuse of a law-enforcement computer in February and was sentenced to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine. He was also forced to surrender his law enforcement certificate, meaning he can no longer be a police officer.

In the suit, Nice claims that the misuse of a law-enforcement computer charge, which he pleaded guilty to, was meritless.

“Plaintiff was threatened by prosecutors that he would be charged with a number of serious felonies if Plaintiff did not plead to a misdemeanor charge of misuse of a computer,” the lawsuit states. “Because Horrigan, Ball, and other City agents were able to pervert the legal process and maliciously drive prosecution against Plaintiff in this respect, Plaintiff was forced to plead to the misdemeanor offense to avoid having to undergo a further perverted legal process.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for the City of Akron released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

James Nice voluntarily resigned from the City of Akron on August 28, 2017, following serious allegations that he engaged in conduct unbecoming of a member of the Akron Police Department. When asked to respond to the allegations against him, James Nice chose to resign rather than face disciplinary action. James Nice later pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense related to his criminal misuse of a police database and surrendered his Ohio Peace Officer Training Certification. Throughout this period, the various allegations against James Nice caused the City of Akron and the men and women of the Akron Police Department significant unwanted disruption and embarrassment. At no point did the City misrepresent any information or mislead the public in any way regarding the former Chief’s apparent misconduct. In 2018, the City of Akron and the Akron Police Department have moved on from that unfortunate chapter and are rightly focused on doing the critically important work of the Department – making Akron’s neighborhoods safer, protecting Akron homes and businesses, and improving the lives of Akron residents through engaged community policing. While it is unfortunate that any additional taxpayer resources will be spent responding to a frivolous lawsuit by the former Chief, the City and Akron Police Department will not be distracted from fulfilling the work the community expects and deserves – responding to the pressing needs and concerns of our citizens and pursuing meaningful solutions to those truly important issues facing our city.