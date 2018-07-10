× Crews respond to fire at Shaker Heights elementary school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a school in Shaker Heights.

It happened Tuesday morning at Fernway Elementary School on Fernway Road.

The Shaker Heights City School District said everyone was evacuated from the building. No students were there.

Shaker Heights police said people should avoid the area because nearby roads are closed. Area homes could see power outages or reduced water pressure.

The school will remain closed until further notice.

FOX 8 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.