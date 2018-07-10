Columbus police officer does latest dance challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Do the Shiggy.

Comedian and online personality “The Shiggy Show” kicked things off with the hashtag #inmyfeelingschallenge dancing along to the Drake song by the same name.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joined in, followed by singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Now, Columbus Police Officer Anthony Johnson is showing off his moves with his buddy TJ, a boy he mentors in his cruiser district.

Johnson, a seven-year veteran of the force, said he made a bet with TJ last summer that if he got straight As in school, he would get to go to Cedar Point. The two are going next month.

You can follow Johnson’s adventures and see more of his dance moves on his Facebook page.