A ‘Dream Day’ Experience at Progressive Field for some very special Indians fans

CLEVELAND – Underneath the iconic Progressive Field scoreboard, on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, they emerged onto the field.

Some were on foot, others in wheelchairs, but the mission all the same: to experience what it’s like to play in major league baseball.

"To know that they're making the same steps that our pro, professional teams make is very special and I'm honored to be a part of it,” said the President & CEO of Our Lady of the Wayside Terry Davis.

The Indians hosted the 7th annual ‘Dream Day’ experience, once again partnering with Our Lady of the Wayside and Rising Star, organizations devoted to assisting people with developmental disabilities - and folks who have a love for baseball.

Social Media Manager Morgan Perez said, "Just to see their faces and the excitement and just to see them experience something this cool, it's great."

Amateur players and an Indians bullpen coach assisted with batting, fielding and throwing station.

They even had a competitive scrimmage at center field.

All this to help the thirty participants take a break from their everyday lives, and enjoy an experience like no other.

Davis adds, "For a long time now, people with developmental disabilities had a hard time getting access and gaining access to their community. Nowadays, we make that happen. And that's what we're about. We're about making dreams come true."

Established over 50 years ago, Our Lady of the Wayside is a non-profit organization that provides residential, transportation and day program services for 900 children and adults with developmental disabilities.