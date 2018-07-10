$2 million bond for suspect in Elyria murder-for-hire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- One of the suspects in murder of a Lakewood handyman appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Patrick Gall, 18, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 47-year-old Willie Fisher. His bond was set at $2 million and an attorney will be appointed to him.

Police were originally searching for 18-year-old Saint-Velle Pruitt, who turned himself over to authorities. Elyria police said Pruitt was adamant he was not involved in the murder and told investigators Gall used his name during encounters with law enforcement. Detectives confirmed Pruitt's story using surveillance video and prior booking photos.

Gall was arrested after a standoff in East Cleveland Monday night. He has a criminal history, including aggravated robbery in July 2017.

Fisher was found shot multiple times behind the Convenient Food Mart on East Avenue on Friday.

Bruce Arnoff, 56, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, and John Sullivan, 29, is charged with aggravated murder in the case.

Investigators said Arnoff was upset with Fisher after he hired him to do some work around the convenience store. Arnoff hired Sullivan and Gall to kill Fisher for $500, prosecutors said.

