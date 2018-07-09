Youngstown police search for deceased woman’s boyfriend and toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN-Youngstown police are searching for the boyfriend and the child of a woman found dead in a Youngstown home Friday.

The victim's mother called the Youngstown Police Department last week to do a wellness check after not hearing from her daughter in several days.

When officers arrived they discovered Alouvise Harris dead inside. Her boyfriend, Maurice Glover and their 2-year-old son were not at the home when police arrived.

Her mother told WKBN in Youngstown that her daughter was living with Glover and their son at a house on the corner of Fairgreen and Juanita avenues.

Friends say they stopped by the home last week to pick up the victim and were told she had already left.

The cause of Alouvise Harris' death is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.