Two juveniles arrested after bottle bombs found at two homes

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with homemade bottle bombs found at two different homes.

The Stark County Sheriff says the first bottle bomb was reported at a home on 25th Street SE at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. While deputies were at that home, another bottle bomb was discovered at a home on 24th Street SE.

The Summit County Bomb Squad was called out, and discovered that the bottle bombs were made from household cleaner that was designed to create a chemical reaction that causes a loud sound.

Neither device went off at the scene.

The two juveniles have been charged with possession of a deadly ordinance, obstruction and inducing panic.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.