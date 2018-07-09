Trumbull County drivers warn of rock-throwing attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWLAND, OHIO - Drivers in one Trumbull County city are using extra caution after nearly a dozen people say their property and in one case, a child, was injured from rock throwing attacks.

The backseat window of Melissa Goodwin's SUV is blow out after a rock came flying through it. Goodwin is one of at least eight victims of a strange string of attacks that began Wednesday and are centered around North River Road in Howland.

"Her head was actually laying against the window," explained Goodwin talking about her teenage daughter. "I was coming down North River road and heard this thudding noise and heard my daughter let out a huge scream."

Goodwin says her daughter was hit in the back of the head by a large rock. While she did not suffer any serious injuries others say it's only a matter of time before another driver is targeted.

"I happened to look out the window and I seen a young man running between the house and the logs," said Joseph Celedonia who witnessed one man running away near his home. "Shortly after that, a guy knocked on the door and wanted to know if he could use my phone because he just got hit by a rock."

Another victim who spoke to Fox 8 by phone says the noise was so loud he thought someone was shooting at his vehicle.

"I saw a flash of a human body jump out from behind a tree line and all of a sudden, I heard a very, very loud bang and I couldn't tell the difference between if it was a rock or if it was a gunshot," said Tyler Hoolihan.

At last check, Howland Police have not made any arrests in these cases, the majority of which happened in the early hours of the morning.

"It's real dangerous. If he happened to hit somebody that happened to be riding a motorcycle he could kill them instantly," worried Celedonia.

As for the Goodwin family, they simply want whoever is responsible to realize throwing rocks at cars going up to 50 miles per hour is no child's play.

"It's not a game," said Goodwin. "It's not something fun to do. It's hurting people, you're not only damaging their vehicle, you're hurting children."