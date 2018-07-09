Bond set at $2 million for suspect in Elyria murder-for-hire plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- One of the men accused in the murder-for-hire plot in Elyria appeared in court via video Monday morning.

Bruce Arnoff, 56, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the execution-style shooting death of 47-year-old Willie Fisher. His bond was set at $2 million.

Police also arrested John Sullivan, 29, and are searching for Saint-Velle Pruitt, 18.

Fisher was found shot multiple times behind the Convenient Food Mart on East Avenue on Friday.

Investigators said Arnoff was upset with Fisher after he hired him to do some work around the building. Arnoff hired Sullivan and Pruitt to killed Fisher for $500, prosecutors said.