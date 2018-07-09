Summit County business owner gets 18 months after tree falls on elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON– The owner of a tree trimming yard maintenance business has been sentenced to serve 18 months in jail on charges of felony theft and forgery as well as misdemeanor charges of falsification, obstruction of official business and operating with a county vendors license.

82-year-old George Homa of Sagamore Hills hired Cory Howard’s company, Alternative Property Maintenance for a contract of $3,000 in November after a storm came through Northeast Ohio. Homa hired the company to remove a tree from their backyard.

As crews were working to take down a massive poplar tree in the backyard Homa was concerned the workers weren’t doing it correctly. The tree ended up falling the wrong way, crushing the house and Homa leaving him with a broken leg, a broken pelvis, fractured ribs, a broken shoulder and a broken spine.

After the incident, the crew vanished and the Homa family could not get a hold of anyone with the company. Officials say the crew members did not have valid identification and their truck had expired plates. The Summit County Prosecutor began looking into the situation and learned the company operated under several different names and was not insured.

Summit County Prosecutor Bevan Walsh eventually identified Howard as the owner of the company and he surrendered to authorities in February.

When FOX8 contacted Howard in November he said he worked for someone named Brian Jones.

The family says they have had to pay thousands in medical care and to work on their home after the tree damaged it.

In the sentencing Monday morning, Howard told the judge he was not there when the accident happened, never spoke to Homa, didn’t know he couldn’t trust his workers and was sorry Homa was injured.