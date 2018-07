PARMA- Aww! Members of the Parma Fire Rescue performed a special rescue Monday.

A mother duck lost her ducklings in a drain near Walmart at the Shoppes of Parma.

Heavy equipment had to be used to remove the grate , so crews could reach the ducklings in distress.

Thanks to the quick action of the Parma Fire Rescue squad, all of the ducklings were saved and returned to their mom.