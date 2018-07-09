Neighborhood of fallen Cleveland police officer comes together to honor him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Over 400 homes in Stonebridge Creek in Avon were lit blue in honor of Cleveland Police Office Vu Nguyen.

“I got together with nine other police officers, neighbors, and friends. We all knew each other,” said Avon Police Officer Chris Barton.

Vu was his neighbor, fellow officer, and friend.

“It was great to see. It was hard to see at the same time. Great for the family, great for the community. Great that everyone came together to show their support,” said Barton.

“It was just the way Vu would want it. Just the way Vu is. He would light up everywhere, anywhere he went,” said Mikala Kittelberger.

Kittelberger and her family live across the street.

“He was a huge kid. All the neighborhood kids, they would do a pileup and everyone would pile up on top of Vu. Water fights, he was just the best,” said Kittelberger.

Vu died Friday, just four days after collapsing during a training session to become a K-9 officer.

The neighborhood will come together Thursday when Vu is laid to rest.

The community will line the streets of the neighborhood as his funeral procession begins in Avon.

Meantime, blue ribbons and blue lights line the streets of his neighborhood in Vu’s honor.

To donate to the GoFundMe account in Nguyen's honor, click here.

