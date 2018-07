Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Bright sunshine and temps in the 80s today can be expected. Highs in the mid 80s with increasing humidity levels as well.

For tonight, temps will be around 65 degrees, with muggy conditions. A cold front will move in overnight and could bring a shower or local thundershower to at least our northern counties.

**Weather updates**

Grab your shades and your sunscreen!

Here's a look at the next 8 hours: