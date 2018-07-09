Masked suspect robs Lorain bank at gunpoint

LORAIN, Ohio – The FBI and the Lorain police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Chase Bank Monday.

The suspect entered the bank carrying a black revolver at 12:30 p.m. He is a black male, under 40 and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a black ski mask and gloves.

He left the bank in an unknown direction.

Officials want to know if anyone has any information on this. Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or to the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of this suspect.