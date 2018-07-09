Macedonia mayor resigns after arrest on battery charge in Florida

MACEDONIA, Ohio – The mayor of Macedonia has resigned in the wake of charges of battery in Florida.

In a video posted to the Nordonia Hills news YouTube page on Monday, July 9, Joseph Migliorini says:

I am addressing you now because I wanted to personally apologize to each and every one of you for my conduct and the embarrassment that I have brought upon Macedonia. I should have never conducted myself in this sort of way, and such action cannot be condoned. I was hoping this would remain a private matter, and that I would have the chance to finish many of the City’s important projects, but that is not to be. I cannot and will not let the allegation be a distraction from the important business of the City. Therefore, to the Council of the City of Macedonia, the City administration, its employees, and all City residents, I wish to inform you that I am resigning from the position of Mayor of the City of Macedonia, effective immediately.

Migliorini is accused of pulling a woman by her hair and slapping her across the face in April outside of a restaurant in Palm Beach Garden.

Court records show the mayor won’t face prosecution if he completes 12 hours of anger management, pays a fine and has no further contact with the woman.

