It’s official: Lakers announce LeBron James has signed

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James has officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers announced the signing of the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player as a free agent Monday night.

James’ representatives at Klutch Sports Group tweeted a photo of James signing his contract with general manager Rob Pelinka. James’ agency announced last week that the superstar had agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million with the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive seasons.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. After leaving Cleveland in 2010, he returned in an emotional homecoming four years later, determined to make the Cavs champions.

And we, happily, all know how that turned out.

