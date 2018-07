LOS ANGELES– That didn’t take long.

A mural in Los Angeles calling LeBron James the “King of LA” has already been vandalized. Someone painted the words, “We don’t want you,” “LeFraud” and “No King” over LeBron in a Lakers jersey.

ESPN reported it was later touched up and the artist removed the word “of” from the original design.

On July 1, James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his 14-year career.