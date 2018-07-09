LeBron James mural in LA fixed; Artist has question for vandals

LOS ANGELES– The man who painted the LeBron James mural in Los Angeles is not upset that it was vandalized.

It took Jonas Never 12 hours to paint James in the Lakers jersey under the heading, “The King of LA.” But soon after, someone painted the words, “We don’t want you,” “LeFraud” and “No King” over it.

“I’d ask him, seriously, if they were a Laker fan, I don’t get how a Laker fan could be mad about getting the best player in the game right now?” Never told TMZ.

Never fixed his creation in about 20 minutes.

“It’s like getting a Mercedes and worrying about someone dinging it in a parking lot. It happens,” Never said.

Last week, LeBron ended his second stint in Cleveland when he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers.

