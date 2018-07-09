Immigrant activists shut down street, build pole structure in Columbus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio— A protest against U.S. immigration policy and recent deportations temporarily shut down a street in Ohio's capital.

Protesters blocked the street across from City Hall in Columbus and around the corner from the Ohio Statehouse Monday morning by erecting three wooden poles in a tall tripod.

I’m on Front St. at a rally to abolish ICE. A woman is harnessed in a 32-foot-tall tripod with a person duct taped to the base. They say she’s not coming down until action is taken. At least 14 cop cars and fire are present. @DispatchAlerts pic.twitter.com/BfZ4Y7j9ry — Abbey Marshall (@AbbeyMarshall) July 9, 2018

The protest happened near a downtown office building housing the local offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Several Columbus police cruisers crowded the intersection as city firefighters using a ladder truck and chainsaws dismantled the structure.

The woman has been released from her harness and brought down by Columbus Fire. A man is still duct taped by his hands at the base of the tripod. At least two people have been arrested so far. @DispatchAlerts pic.twitter.com/Z1FaWuuqpW — Abbey Marshall (@AbbeyMarshall) July 9, 2018

Protesters shouted "No borders" and held signs such as "No Borders! No Wall! We Want Freedom For All!"

Columbus police Sgt. Dean Worthington says there were eight arrests. Police didn't immediately release information on the charges.