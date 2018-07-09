I TEAM: No 9-1-1 response for suspicious package?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating what happened when a local attorney called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious package in the Warehouse District of Cleveland, and nearly an hour later, Dan Margolis found the package still there.

Margolis captured a picture of an abandoned suitcase near a trash can along W. 9th, and he made the call last Tuesday morning. It happened the day after federal investigators announced they had stopped a plot for a terror attack downtown.

Margolis told the I TEAM, "And I saw the suitcase just lying between the trash can and the Bridgeview Apartments."

A suspicious package, there could be anything in there.

And they say, ‘See something, say something’, and that's what I did.

It seems like they're not taking this that seriously. They certainly didn't take it seriously that day.”

The I TEAM went to police headquarters and found no report and no dispatch notes. For days, we’ve asked the Chief’s office and the Mayor’s office for an explanation. No answers yet. Twice, a police spokesperson said he couldn’t provide anything yet, “Due to system issues and personnel being off.”

Oddly, just 24 hours before this incident, Cleveland’s Police Chief stood with federal investigators and called on the public to call in anything suspicious even if it turns out to be nothing.

As for the suitcase, a downtown ambassador with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance happened to see it as well. The Downtown Cleveland Alliance then sent an off-duty officer to check the package. However, that was 55 minutes after Dan Margolis had first called 9-1-1. 55 minutes to get a suspicious package addressed on the day after an announcement of a big terrorism bust downtown.

The off-duty officer found the suitcase was harmless.

But still a mystery behind what happened after a citizen saw something and said something.

Margolis added, "Coulda been catastrophic. It was very cavalier."