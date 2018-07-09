× Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Cleveland Officer Vu Nguyen

CLEVELAND– Cleveland officials released a statement on Monday following the passing on Officer Vu Nguyen.

Nguyen died on Friday after suffering from a medical emergency during a police training exercise. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen immigrated to the United States during the Vietnam War with his parents and fifteen siblings. His story is truly one that defines America. He dedicated his life to serving others,” said the statement from Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief Calvin Williams and Safety Director Michael McGrath.

Flags on city of Cleveland properties will be lowered to half-staff until sunrise on July 13 in his honor.

The wake for Nguyen will be Wednesday, July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

His funeral will be held Thursday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland.

