Elyria police: third suspect in murder-for-hire still at large after using fake name

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria Police are still looking for the third suspect in a murder-for-hire plot after it was determined the actual suspect had used another man’s name.

Police were originally looking for Saint-Velle Pruitt, 18, for aggravated murder in the death of Willie Fisher, 47.

Pruitt turned himself in to police Monday after learning that he was wanted. Police say that Pruitt was adamant that he was not involved in the murder in any way. He also told police that Patrick Gall, 18, has used his name often during law enforcement encounters. He shares similar physical attributes as Pruitt.

After learning this, Elyria police were able to view a Brooklyn police officer’s body camera footage from a traffic stop he made Friday night. Two suspects, including the person who identified themselves as Pruitt, were in the car. One suspect was taken into custody because police found a gun in the car.

The man who said he was Pruitt was not taken into custody at that time.

After seeing the footage, Elyria detectives determined that the man in the video was not Pruitt and was actually Patrick Gall. His last known address was in East Cleveland.

Elyria police detectives and the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force are currently searching for Gall.

They stress that he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone seeing him or knowing his location should call their local police immediately. Info can also be given to the Elyria Police at 440-32303302 or the Marshals at 1-866-WANTED.

Prosecutors said Bruce Arnoff, 56, was upset with Fisher, who he hired to do some work around a convenience store. Arnoff paid Gall and John Sullivan, 29, to cause serious physical harm to Fisher, which led to Fisher’s death.

Continuing coverage of this story here