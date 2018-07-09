Dispatcher helps babysitter save unresponsive infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A 911 dispatcher is being credited with helping to save an infant’s life after she led the five-month-old child's babysitter through CPR.

The baby’s family said the boy has since been released from the hospital and is healthy, and relatives are grateful for the dispatcher’s guidance.

Heights Hillcrest Communications Center dispatcher Katie Friday received the call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday from a home on Chelton Road, where the child was reported to be unconscious and not breathing.

“You never know what you're going to get when the phone rings,” Friday said.

Friday led the child’s babysitter, a relative, through three rounds of CPR chest compressions that revived the boy before medics arrived.

“It didn’t hit until hours later,” Friday said. “Later on, when we started hearing the baby had survived and was in good health, the weight was lifted, and it was a good thing.”

Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney said medics arrived at the home within a little more than three minutes after the call came in, but the CPR may have saved the baby’s life.

“Every second, every minute counts,” Sweeney said. “Just envision three to four minutes going by without any intervention. That has a significant impact on the patient's outcome if nothing's done.”

For Friday, a mother of two, it was just another day on the job.

“This is what I'm here to do,” she said. “It’s always a little harder after becoming a mom so I want that mom to have the good outcome.”

She said the caller did a great job remaining calm and following directions, which is critical during a 911 call. It’s also important that callers know the address they’re calling from, Friday said.

First responders said CPR training can be a life-saving skill.

Click here for information on learning CPR.