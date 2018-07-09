× Cleveland terrorism suspect to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of plotting a terror attack on Cleveland will appear in federal court Monday morning.

The detention hearing and preliminary examination for Demetrius Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rahfeeq, is set for 10 a.m. He’s charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony said the FBI originally learned of statements Pitts made supporting Al Qaeda and regarding violent intentions against the armed forces while he lived in the Cincinnati area in 2017.

Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and authorities continued investigating his claims.

Anthony said Pitts met with an undercover agent in June and talked about blowing up a Fourth of July parade.

Anthony said Pitts then surveilled landmarks including the U.S. Coast Guard station and Voinovich Park downtown.

Continuing coverage of this story here