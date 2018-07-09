Cleveland police union sets up fundraising account for Officer Nguyen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association set up a fundraising account for an officer who recently passed away.

Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen, 50, died on Friday after he had a medical emergency during a training exercise. He leaves behind his wife, Holli, and two daughters.

To donate to the GoFundMe account in Nguyen's honor, click here.

The wake for Nguyen will be Wednesday, July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

His funeral will be held Thursday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland.

