Body pulled from Lake Erie identified as missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND-The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirms the body pulled from Lake Erie Sunday is that of a missing 13-year-old boy.
The Cleveland Metroparks Rangers Marine Patrol recovered the body from Lake Erie, north of Perkins Beach around 5 p.m. yesterday.
Crews have been out since Friday evening, searching for 13-year-old Shaud Howell, who was last seen swimming at Edgewater Beach at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
On Sunday, the Metroparks told us the search for the teen was a recovery effort.
41.499320 -81.694361