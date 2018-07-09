Body pulled from Lake Erie identified as missing 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirms the body pulled from Lake Erie Sunday is that of a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Cleveland Metroparks Rangers Marine Patrol recovered the body from Lake Erie, north of Perkins Beach around 5 p.m. yesterday.

Crews have been out since Friday evening, searching for 13-year-old Shaud Howell, who was last seen swimming at Edgewater Beach at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, the Metroparks told us the search for the teen was a recovery effort.

Read more, here.