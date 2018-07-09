Authorities continue search for third suspect in Elyria murder-for-hire

ELYRIA, Ohio– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for tips leading to a murder suspect.

Saint-Velle Pruitt, 18, is wanted for aggravated murder in the death of Willie Fisher, 47.

Officers were called to the Convenient Food Mart on East Avenue in Elyria on Friday for a report of shots fired. That’s where they found Fisher’s body.

Prosecutors said Bruce Arnoff, 56, was upset with Fisher, who he hired to do some work around the convenience store. Arnoff paid Pruitt and John Sullivan, 29, to killed Fisher, according to investigators.

Pruitt is 6 foot 3 and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on Northfield Avenue in East Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the word “Wanted” to 847411. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

