Apps let you turn the tables on telemarketers

TAMPA, Florida — You know those calls you get that look legitimate but end up being annoying robocalls?

There are apps that let you turn the tables on them.

According to WTVT in Tampa, there were roughly 30-billion robocalls last year. That works out to about 1,000 calls per second.

That’s where apps like RoboKiller come in. The app stops the calls from ringing your phone, but also uses bots to annoy the callers and waste their time.

“Last month we wasted more than 50,000 hours of spammers’ time,” company spokesperson Ethan Garr told WTVT.

“If we can steal their time, they can’t use it to scam anybody,” Garr said.

RoboKiller costs $2.50 per month. Other apps that can help you manage telemarketers include Hiya, Truecaller, and Should I Answer?.