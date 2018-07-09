× Akron RubberDucks to celebrate LeBron James, retire No. 23

AKRON, Ohio– The RubberDucks will honor Akron’s favorite son with a LeBron James celebration on July 23.

The Double-A team, which plays at Canal Park on King James Way in downtown Akron, plans to retire his number 23 during the game against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m.

“LeBron James’ greatness on the basketball court is unquestioned, but his commitment to his hometown of Akron is what really makes him a ‘legend,'” said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, in a news release on Monday. “We felt there was no better way to honor someone who has had such a positive impact than retiring his number in Canal Park for fans to see for generations.”

Fans can get tickets to the game for $5 at the ballpark’s box office by wearing a LeBron T-shirt or jersey. For every walk-up ticket sold, the RubberDucks will donated $1 to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The LeBron celebration will also include the GOAT Burger for $12. It’s a half-pound burger with two steak burger patties, whipped goat cheese, apple cider bacon jam, frizzled onions and blackberry barbecue sauce. The team’s giant ice cream sundae, the 21-scoop Screamer, will be available for a special $23.

On July 1, James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his 14-year career.

