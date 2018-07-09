About 60 cars ransacked in Rittman

RITTMAN, Ohio– About 60 vehicles were ransacked in Rittman over the last few days.

Police said residents from all over the city started reporting unlocked cars were entered overnight on July 4. About 17 vehicles on Decourcey, Pueblo, Pleasantview, Bradley, Cheyenne, Hickin, Greenwood, Metzer, Maplewood and Villa were targeted. The suspects took change, credit cards and cash, and tampered with at least one fuse panel.

Then on Saturday, thieves broke into about 12 more cars. This time, it happened on Seneca, Frederick, Wayne, Fish, Industrial and First streets.

The third round of thefts occurred Sunday morning. Twenty-nine people on Driftwood, Hawkridge, Strawbery Hill, Jasmine, Windswept, Pebble Cove, Windsor Mews and Milton Road reported cash and change was taken.