17-year-old Hartville boy killed in ATV accident

HARTVILLE- The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash involving a 17-year-old boy.

It happened Friday just before 8 p.m. in the 11000 block of El Dorado Circle Northeast.

Officials say 17-year-old Kyle Eric Donaldson, of Hartville, was a passenger on the ATV and fell off during the ride.

Donaldson was not wearing a helmet and struck his head during the fall. The teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center by the Hartville Fire Department and later flown to Akron Children’s Medical Center. Sadly, Kyle passed away from his injuries Saturday.

Kyle Donaldson, a second year cadet at the Marlboro Township Fire Department, is being remembered for his dedication and service. The fire department wrote on their Facebook page, “Kyle was an outstanding young man that honestly loved every one of us here and will be deeply missed. ”

The 30-year-old operator of the ATV was cited for operating it on the roadway.

The cause of the accident is unknown.