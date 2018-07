Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs Sunday made it into the low 80s with very comfortable humidity levels.

You can keep your windows open tonight; temperatures dip to a pleasant low 60s across the area.

Our sunny, dry stretch continues as we head into your work week. Temperatures warm to around average 83° and above! Enjoy, because the more heat and humidity is building in late week.

Here is a look at overnight temps into early Monday morning:

**Weather updates**