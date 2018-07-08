× Search to continue Sunday for boy missing off Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Metroparks has confirmed that search boats will return to Lake Erie off of Edgewater Beach Sunday to search for a missing 13-year-old boy. They tell Fox 8 that ODNR, Cleveland Fire and Metroparks personnell will be out on the boats in what is now being called a recovery effort.

Family members have identified the child as Shaud Howell and say they have not given up faith he will be found safe. He was last seen swimming at Edgewater Beach at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

In a multi-agency Coast Guard search by land, air and Lake Erie, as of Saturday afternoon, crews did not locate the missing teen.

Metroparks officials closed the beach to swimmers Saturday for several hours while dive teams worked to locate the boy. Officials say the lake near the shore was thoroughly searched and that crews would continue their search through shore and boat based sonar. The search was suspended Saturday evening.

According to family members, Howell was at the beach with members of his group home when he was last seen swimming Friday.

**Continuing coverage**