CLEVELAND — A sea of motorcycles could be seen in the annual Fairview Hospital Toy Run.

Hundreds of bikers took part in the event which shows support for the hospital’s pediatric unit.

Toys and cash donations were gathered for the kids. Then the 15-mile ride, which is organized by members of the Lake Erie Harley-Davidson Owners Group in Avon, went through Main Street Crocker Park, and continued to Fairview Hospital.

Last year, $8,000 was raised along with hundreds of toys.