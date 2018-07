LORAIN, Ohio — Family members held a vigil for the two people killed in a 4th of July boat crash: Timothy Moore, 54, and Penny Nickeson, 49.

Nickeson would have been 50 today.

The victims passed away when their 20-foot powerboat struck a steel break wall.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth, shortly after the Lorain fireworks display ended.

Moore’s 10-year-old grandson survived the crash with minor injuries.

**Continuing coverage**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video