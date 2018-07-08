‘I’m walking! Yes!’ Watch the beautiful moment 4-year-old with cerebral palsy takes first steps

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Video of a precious, incredible little girl has gone viral, all because of her amazing courage and determination to walk.

Maya, 4, has cerebral palsy. In May, she and her family traveled to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, where she underwent a surgical procedure called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR).

According to FOX 2 Detroit, doctors told the little girl’s family it could be up to a year before Maya could walk on her own. But, seven weeks after the surgery, she proved nothing is impossible and took her first steps.

Her mom caught the whole thing on video and it’s so inspirational. Maya yells, “Yes! I’m walking! I did it!” as she tells her mom she doesn’t need a cane.

Her family calls her their “Mighty Girl” and we can absolutely see why.