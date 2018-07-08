× Funeral set for Cleveland officer who died during agility assessment

CLEVELAND – Funeral services and calling hours have been announced for Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen.

Nguyen passed away after he collapsed on July 2 during a physical agility assessment. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and on July 5, was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic for further treatment, where he was placed on life support.

According to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, the wake for Nguyen will be Wednesday, July 11 from 2-4 p.m.and 6-8 p.m. at CHambers Funeral Home on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

His funeral will be held Thursday, July 12 at 11 am at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

