Five Indians players on All-Star team

We are nearing the All-Star break and the Tribe just landed several stars at the mid-summer classic.

Tonight, we found out those Indians players are:

JOSE RAMIREZ, 3rd Baseman – Voted American League Starter

FRANCISCO LINDOR, Shortstop

MICHAEL BRANTLEY, Outfielder

COREY KLUBER, Starting Pitcher

TREVOR BAUER, Starting Pitcher

MLB’s All-Star Game will take place July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on FOX 8.

Last year, the Tribe had five representatives at the game.

Congrats to all of them!

This roster is STACKED. Your American League All-Star reserves. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UZZ6iSOthA — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2018