Five Indians players on All-Star team

We are nearing the All-Star break and the Tribe just landed several stars at the mid-summer classic.
Tonight, we found out those Indians players are:
JOSE RAMIREZ, 3rd Baseman – Voted American League Starter
FRANCISCO LINDOR, Shortstop
MICHAEL BRANTLEY, Outfielder
COREY KLUBER, Starting Pitcher
TREVOR BAUER, Starting Pitcher
MLB’s All-Star Game will take place July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on FOX 8.
Last year, the Tribe had five representatives at the game.
Congrats to all of them!
41.499320 -81.694361