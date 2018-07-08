× Alcohol suspected in fatal Jackson Township accident

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Massillon man is dead after a fatal crash in Jackson Township Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Chauncy Townes, 29, was driving his motorcycle east on Hills and Dales Road shortly before 10 p.m. He was turning into the driveway for the Canterbuy Commons Apartments when he was struck by a car driven by a 26-year-old Canton woman.

The motorcycle overturned and hit the car, and Townes was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Patrol says that the driver of the car failed to yield to the motorcycle and that alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.