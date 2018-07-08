Another bright, sunny day with warmer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northerly winds continue to pump in the refreshing air across our region. Highs Saturday afternoon made it into mid-and-upper upper 70s with very comfortable humidity levels.

Keep your windows open tonight; temperatures dip to a pleasantly cool lower 60s across the area. With so many clear, comfortable evenings, remember to look for the bright planet Venus in the western sky an hour after sunset!

Our sunny, dry stretch continues as we head into Monday. Temperatures warm to around average or slightly above. Enjoy, because more heat and humidity is building in late week.

Our next shot at rain is Tuesday afternoon with a cold front.

