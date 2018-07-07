Teen driver escapes without injuries after car falls into hole on washed-out road

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minnesota — A sheriff’s department in Minnesota shared incredible video this week of what they call the “power of Mother Nature.”

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said a road washed out after heavy rainfall. A car driven by a 16-year-old driver fell into the hole left behind.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was very lucky to have escaped without any injuries thanks, in part, to airbags and the fact he was wearing his seat belt.

“Remember, always BUCKLE UP; you just never know what situation you might encounter!”