Stipe Miocic, Cleveland’s champ, will try to bring home another title to Northeast Ohio

LAS VEGAS — Cleveland’s champ, Stipe Miocic, will try to bring home another title to Northeast Ohio.

He is in Vegas for Saturday night’s UFC 226 event.

Six months ago, Miocic declared himself the greatest heavyweight after beating Francis Ngannou in Boston.

Saturday night, he will try to keep his win streak alive against Daniel Cormier.

This is a little different kind of match for both Miocic and Cormier. Miocic has more to lose; he has defended the heavyweight title three times already and faces Cormier, who is the light-heavyweight champion and has never lost.

Dana White, UFC’s president, calls tonight’s fight a big notch in Stipe’s career. Miocic weighed in at 242.5; Cormier weighed in at 246.

Miocic is the favorite to win tonight’s fight. He was the first heavyweight fighter to win three title defense matches; now, he will go for number four.

