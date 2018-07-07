Man offers reward to help find lost horse in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A man is offering a reward to anyone who can find his lost horse.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to its Facebook page earlier this week and said Joe Stayanchi’s horse named Foxy is missing.

The animal was last seen Tuesday night near Sagamore Road in Northfield, near the Northcoast Behavioral Health building.

Stayanchi tells FOX 8 his horse got scared during fireworks and ran away. He is looking for volunteers to meet Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Sagamore Hills Park gazebo to look for Foxy.

If the horse is seen or found, you’re asked to please call the sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181.