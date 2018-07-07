Man escapes trunk of moving car after suspects rob, then kidnap him

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for suspects who kidnapped a man after they robbed him.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, police say a 22-year-old man was at a friend’s house on Caddo Avenue.

While inside the home, two men ordered him at gunpoint to strip off his clothing.

They then took his clothing and cash. They ordered him to get into the trunk of a white Chevy Impala.

They drove away with the victim in the trunk. The man said he pulled the emergency trunk release and jumped out of the moving car, and ran off.

That’s when, police say,the suspects stopped the car and fired several shots at him; he was not hit.

The victim eventually ended up at a scrapyard on Hazel Street. Employees at the business called police.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained when he jumped out of the moving car.

Police say the suspects are described as two black males, 25 – 30 years old, 5’06” and 200 lbs.

The fist suspect was wearing a white t-shirt; the second suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and had a tattoo under his eye of a star or teardrop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.