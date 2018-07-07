July 7 Pretenders concert slated for Rocksino has been postponed

Chrissie Hynde (C) of the Pretenders performs with the band at the Hong Kong International Trade and Exhibition Centre (KITEC) on September 20, 2012. The band stopped for one show in the southern Chinese city before heading to Singapore to join a line up of other bands performing during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix weekend. AFP PHOTO / RICHARD A. BROOKS (Photo credit should read RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/GettyImages)
CLEVELAND – The Pretenders were slated to take the stage at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, July 7.
However, Live Nation announced Saturday afternoon that the concert has been postponed due to illness.
The promoter is asking that everyone who had tickets for the concert hold on to them, as a rescheduled date is being worked on and will be announced as soon as possible.
