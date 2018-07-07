× July 7 Pretenders concert slated for Rocksino has been postponed

CLEVELAND – The Pretenders were slated to take the stage at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, July 7.

However, Live Nation announced Saturday afternoon that the concert has been postponed due to illness.

The promoter is asking that everyone who had tickets for the concert hold on to them, as a rescheduled date is being worked on and will be announced as soon as possible.