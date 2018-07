Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The weather Saturday night could not have been better for the Metroparks' Taste on the Lake at Edgewater Park.

You can try out new foods and sample some music as well. Artists will also have displays and demonstrations; there will also be artwork you can buy.

Some people came with families, others came with friends on Saturday.

Taste on the Lake, presented by Sprint, continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

