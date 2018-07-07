× Father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware car crash; mother survives

TOWNSEND, Del. — Five members of a New Jersey family, including four children, were killed Friday in a crash on a Delaware highway, according to state police.

The other adult who was in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, news outlets reported Friday night.

According to FOX News, those killed were a New Jersey man and his four daughters, ages 13 to 20. The man’s wife survived.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Route 1, the state’s major north-south artery, near Townsend.

State Police M. Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said that a southbound pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound passenger car. She said the car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by a minivan carrying the New Jersey family. The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photographs from the scene showed a blue tarp covering a white passenger vehicle with massive front-end-damage. The vehicle’s roof appeared to have been cut off by rescue workers and was lying upside down on the ground nearby. A few feet away was a maroon extended-cab pickup truck, which appeared to be a commercial vehicle, with its passenger side caved in.

Dozens of emergency personnel responded to the scene as authorities worked to clear debris, The News Journal of Wilmington reported. Charles “C.R.” McLeod, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation, said Route 1 was closed in both directions for 17 miles for hours after the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

A family friend has created a GoFundMe account.