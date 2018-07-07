Family members not giving up faith that 13-year-old will be found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The search continues for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen swimming at Edgewater beach Friday.

Family members identify the child as Shaud Howell and say they have not given up faith he will be found safe.

"For every hour that he's out here I'm concerned," said Renise Burtz, who says she is Howell's great-aunt. "It's overwhelming to be out here, to see all the rescuers and all the people."

In a multi-agency Coast Guard search by land, air and Lake Erie, as of Saturday afternoon, crews did not locate the missing teen.

Metroparks officials closed the beach to swimmers Saturday for several hours while dive teams worked to locate the boy. Officials say the lake near the shore was thoroughly searched and crews will continue searching through shore and boat based sonar.

According to family members, Howell was at the beach with members of his group home when he was last seen swimming Friday around 8:30 p.m. As the hours go by with no sign of him, they say they are leaning on faith for understanding.

"Praying and asking God to give myself and my family the ability to let us hear from him," said Burtz, trying not to cry. "I trust completely and solely in God and I know God has not failed me yet and I know the Lord will fix it so we can hear from him."

