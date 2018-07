Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - Police in Elyria are investigating a homicide.

Authorities were called out to a convenience store on East Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday evening. They found an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds behind the building. First responders arrived and pronounced him dead.

The 46-year-old victim has not been identified yet, pending family notification.

Elyria police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 440-323-3302.