LIVE VIDEO: Edgewater Beach closed for swimming Saturday as search continues for missing boy

CLEVELAND – Crews resumed their search Saturday morning for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Edgewater Beach Friday evening.

The Cleveland Fire Department reports that the beach is closed for swimming until further notice.

The Metroparks, the Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Cleveland Fire have joined together in the search.

The boy was last seen swimming in the water off the beach at around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Crews began searching, but called off their efforts at 11:30 p.m. due to high waves and darkness.

UPDATE FROM EDGEWATER BEACH: Scene has been turned over to @clevemetroparks. 3-5’ waves and darkness have suspended the search. Will resume at first light. Edgewater Beach CLOSED FOR SWIMMING until further notice. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 7, 2018

